Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $48,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

