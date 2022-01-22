Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($2.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 117.54 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £31.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

