Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Romeo Power by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Romeo Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Romeo Power by 9,121.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

RMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

