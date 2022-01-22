Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Daktronics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

