VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI opened at $27.18 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

