Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 1,015,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 199,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 18.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 81.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 415,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

