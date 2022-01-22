Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $37,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.61 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

