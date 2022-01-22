Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $6.93 on Friday, hitting $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 425,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.92. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

