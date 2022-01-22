Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

