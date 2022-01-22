Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $243.46

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.46 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 241 ($3.29). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.29), with a volume of 13,429 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.83. The company has a market capitalization of £101.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

