Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

