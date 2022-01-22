VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 362,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 179,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.27. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

