US Bancorp DE Sells 2,996 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

