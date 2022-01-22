US Bancorp DE Sells 1,956 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.64 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

