US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Cerner by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.70 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.