US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ABB were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.39 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

