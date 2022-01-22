US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $189.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.