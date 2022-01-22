US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

