Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

