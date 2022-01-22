Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Given New €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.80 ($33.86) to €30.00 ($34.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Universal Music Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTC UMGNF opened at $25.80 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

