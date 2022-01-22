United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.36.

NYSE URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. United Rentals has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

