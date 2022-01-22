United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in United Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.