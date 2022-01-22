Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. 4,932,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

