Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.33. 4,932,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
