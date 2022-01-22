Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $257.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Cowen from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.32.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $228.82. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

