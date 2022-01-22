Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 857,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

