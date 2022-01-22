Unifi (UFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 over the last 90 days. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unifi by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unifi by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unifi by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

