UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €21.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.32 ($19.68).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

