Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $151.42 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

