UBS Group Lowers Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Price Target to 162.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from 163.00 to 162.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $16.18 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

