UBS Group Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $317.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $338.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.84. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.