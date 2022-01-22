Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.75

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 13961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $584.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 149.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.