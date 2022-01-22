TurtleCoin Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $90,409.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,422,423,796 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

