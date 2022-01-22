Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$56.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.62.

TOU stock opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$18.11 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The stock has a market cap of C$14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total value of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at C$30,845,413.95. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,249,499.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

