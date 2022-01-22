Tudor Pickering Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.65.

TSE WCP opened at C$8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.62. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,710 shares of company stock worth $570,128 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

