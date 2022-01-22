TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

