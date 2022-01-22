Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

