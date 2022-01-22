Truist Financial Raises Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $59.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.71.

AIRC stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -112.57.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

