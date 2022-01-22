Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,026 Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IG. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

IG opened at $25.68 on Friday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

