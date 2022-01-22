Truist Financial Corp Has $744,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United States Steel by 40.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

NYSE:X opened at $19.25 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

