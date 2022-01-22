Truist Financial Corp Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,760 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

