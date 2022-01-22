Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

