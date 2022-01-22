Truist Financial Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

CMA stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

