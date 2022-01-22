Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

