Truist Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $129.83 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

