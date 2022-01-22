Truist Financial Boosts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $87.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

