Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

