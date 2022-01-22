Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.61. 2,190,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,315. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

