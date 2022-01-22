Traeger Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 25th (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger’s (NYSE:COOK) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Traeger had issued 23,529,411 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $423,529,398 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

COOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK opened at $9.53 on Friday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.