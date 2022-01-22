Traders Buy High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

