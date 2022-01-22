TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.56. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 4,292 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $943.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 130,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 728,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.